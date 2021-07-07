Advertisement

Part of KY 2041 set to close starting July 9th

By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 released a statement warning drivers that a portion of KY 2041 will be closed the weekend of July 9th.

The road will be closed as crews work to demolish an overhead bridge on I-75.

The statement shows the portion closed lies between the intersection with KY 3009 and the intersection with U.S. 25. That will close Friday, July 9th at noon and will remain closed through 9 a.m. Monday, July 12th.

Detour signs will be up showing alternative routes.

