Paintsville hoping city pool won’t remain closed three straight summers

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kids in Paintsville are spending their second consecutive summer without being able to go to the city pool, but plans are in the works for a new attraction to help cool people off.

Last year the Paintsville city pool didn’t open because of the pandemic. This year it’s not opening because the facility, which was built in 1950, failed inspection in 2020.

“Normally you can go jump in and have nice swimming, stuff like that,” 9-year-old Kaylee McQueen said. “Now it’s not open, and it’s really hot without it.”

Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon says plans are in the works for a $1.5 million project to bring the pool up to code and add a splash pad.

City Council will have their second reading of the ordinance on July 12. If it passes, the mayor says the goal will be to get it open by July 4 next year.

Paintsville City Council hopes to sell revenue bonds to pay for the project.

Christin Ratliff, who lives across from the pool, used to frequently swim there when she was a child.

“I want to go swimming, and I hate that I can’t go swimming any time I want to,” she said.

Ratliff is expecting her first child to be born in February. She says she’d love to be able to take her baby there if the project becomes reality.

