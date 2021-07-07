Advertisement

Nearly $5.2 Million in Federal funding set aside to protect water service in Pulaski County

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - On Wednesday, President Biden and Congressman Hal Rogers announced that nearly $5.2 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development was being set aside to replace water lines and protect water service in Pulaski County.

The Western Pulaski County Water District will use the federal funding to install around eight miles of water transmission lines, relocate one pump station, and upgrade another pump station in order to replace undersized and deteriorating water lines, eliminate leaks, and try to improve water service for customers in rural Pulaski County.

“Our region’s water and wastewater infrastructure must always be a top priority, for both our health and our economy. Countless water systems across southern and eastern Kentucky are experiencing water leaks as lines begin to age and deteriorate, so this funding from USDA-Rural Development will help our small communities replace failing lines and make necessary repairs to shore up the water system for our people and our businesses,” said Rep. Rogers. “I take great pride in the progress that we’ve made over the last four decades to expand water service to more people in southern and eastern Kentucky than ever before.”

The USDA funding includes a grant for $725,000 and a $4,472,000 low-interest loan to complete the project.

The money comes from the USDA’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.

