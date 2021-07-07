Knott County Sportsplex temporarily closed

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Sportsplex has been temporarily closed, according to Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson.

Dobson said that county officials feel that structural cracks in the building are safety hazard to their customers. Dobson also said the Sportsplex will reopen as soon as repairs are made or a professional opinion stating it is safe to reopen.

Memberships will be honored and outside baseball practices are still allowed.

