Kentucky State Police investigates Carter County assault

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, KY (WYMT) - On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, Kentucky State Police Post 14 received a request for assistance from the Olive Hill Police Department.

Police found Richard Dunaway lying in the roadway on Democrat Hill.

Officials say there was an altercation between the victim and Travis Plumber which resulted in the assault in a residence on Democrat Hill.

It is reported that Plumber struck Dunaway with a metal rod, causing lacerations to the victim’s head, a compound fracture to his left leg, and possible brain injuries.

Dunaway was transferred to UK Hospital where he is in critical but stable condition according to most recent updates.

This incident remains under investigation by KSP Detective David Boarman.

