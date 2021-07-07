Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces nearly 400 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Governor Andy Beshear (photo)
Governor Andy Beshear (photo)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Wednesday.

The governor announced 397 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 466,244.

76 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger.

214 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 66 in the ICU. 33 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is 2.87%. Gov. Beshear also announced five deaths Wednesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,250.

6,941,164 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,643 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

At least 2,211,483 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Victim in fatal Floyd County crash identified
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY
What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave
Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Perry County woman pleads guilty of embezzling labor union money

Latest News

Part of KY 2041 set to close starting July 9th
Kentucky Transportation is making some changes to speed utility and cleanup processes for...
Transportation Secretary Jim Gray issues official order to speed utility and cleanup crews to areas affected by Tropical Storm Elsa
wymt
Parker Herren makes a splash at U.S. Olympic Trials - 6 p.m.
Knott County Sportsplex
Knott County Sportsplex temporarily closed
wymt
Parker Herron makes splash at U.S. Olympic Trials