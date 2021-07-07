Governor Beshear announces nearly 400 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Wednesday.

The governor announced 397 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 466,244.

76 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger.

214 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 66 in the ICU. 33 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is 2.87%. Gov. Beshear also announced five deaths Wednesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,250.

6,941,164 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,643 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

At least 2,211,483 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

