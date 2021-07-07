Former Corbin swimmer makes splash at U.S. Olympic Trials

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For Parker Herren, the long journey from Corbin to Omaha was something she had imagined all her life.

“It was better than I could have dreamed,” Herren said.

The Kentucky and former Corbin swimmer posted her second best personal times in her trip to the U.S. Olympic Trials. She finished 29th in the 200-meter backstroke and 48th in the 100-meter backstroke.

“It’s kind of crazy because you swim freestyle butterfly, you’re looking down at the bottom of the pool the whole time,’” Herren said. “So you swim backstroke and it’s kind of like, ‘wow. I’m here’. It’s kind of hard to forget that your swimming at Olympic trials because you’re not just staring at the bottom of the pool, you’re staring at this giant jumbotron.”

The Olympic trials cap off a season that exceeded Herren’s own expectations.

“Everything this season was new to me,” Herren said. “I had never travelled before this year. I had never gone to an away meet; I had never gone to SECs. So it was like every swim experience I had was something brand new to me and each thing was really exciting.”

Following a journey that started as a walk-on, Herren says the goal is to prove that 2021 was no fluke.

“Going into next year, my goal is to score more points than I did at SECs and even score NCAAs and I’ll be a senior, so be a leader for my team and contribute as much as I can in my final seasons,” Herren said.

Herren says she currently does not have plans to make a run at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and has her sights set on taking the LSAT and going to law school.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.