Developers bringing campground to David

DAVID, Ky. (WSAZ) - Officials in the city of Prestonsburg are focused on tourism.

The Prestonsburg’s Passage Rail Trail, an 8-mile paved walking and biking trail, is just one piece of the puzzle.

“At one time, David was the place to be. When coal declined, it declined. We hope this will bring them back,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton.

Nearly one year following the completion of the trail, traffic is continually busy and inspired two brothers to develop property near the trail.

Randy and Greg Davis are developing a 12-trailer campsite along with additional sites for tents at East Kentucky Trails campground.

“We have all the utilities right here and internet. We’ve got a lot of plans,” said developer Greg Davis.

He also hopes to construct a nearby restaurant for trail goers and campers.

“In the future, we’re going to put in a hot dog stand or a pizza stand. We used to have a restaurant there when the mining was going. When the mining left, the business left also. We’re trying to bring a little fresh air back into town,” Davis said.

Construction of the campground is expected to be completed by winter.

