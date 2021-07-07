Advertisement

Deputy helps calf get back to owner

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Law enforcement deal with all sorts of calls and get to meet people from all walks of life.

However, Deputy Colin Cooper with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has made a new friend responding to a call he’s bound to never forget.

If you ask Cooper what a regular day looks like, he’ll tell you there’s no such thing.

“[We] get all kinds of crazy calls, especially out here in the county,” Cooper said. “We get livestock out loose all the time.”

The call he got Monday evening was one of kayakers saying a calf had got stuck in the mud in the Mud River.

Cooper says the kayakers, Magan and Logan Hobbs, were able to get the calf onto the bank.

Cooper was raised on a beef cattle farm, so he knew how to handle the days-old calf when he arrived on the scene.

“I wish I could say it’s the first time I’ve ever had to carry a calf like that, but it’s not,” Cooper told WSAZ.

Cooper carried the calf for close to a mile back to the Caldwell Farm.

It’s not every day a deputy gets a call like that, but when an emergency does involve an animal, Cooper seems to be the go-to guy.

“Yeah, it seems to be that way,” Cooper said. “I always end up on the animal calls here lately.”

But he’s OK with that, while making a friend that’ll have his back, or at least be on his back.

Cooper said the Hobbs did all the work getting the calf onto the bank.

All he says he did was help guide the little guy back home.

