Daily shower and storm chances continue as summertime pattern rolls along

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Get used to afternoon showers and storms because they will be prominent features in our upcoming forecast.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

After a mix of sun and clouds to start the day, we have seen clouds increase and better coverage of scattered showers and storms than we have seen over the past couple of days. Some of these storms could briefly become severe with a brief damaging wind and small hail threat. Every storm will have the potential to produce heavy rain thanks to the amount of moisture we have in the air. As we see showers and storms roll in, they’ll drop our temperature back from highs near 90 back into the 70s.

Showers and storms will diminish but not go away completely into tonight as we again, only fall back to around 70°. We’ll have to keep an eye on some of that patchy fog too.

Even more afternoon shower and thunderstorm action will be possible as a disturbance heads our way for the day on Thursday. We should see higher coverage of scattered showers and storms as increased cloud cover brings our highs back down into the low 80s. Showers and storms wane Thursday evening with lows again near 70°.

More of the Same for the Weekend and beyond

The forecast becomes slightly less hot, but remains warm and muggy for Friday and into the weekend. More of the same pattern everyday with a mix of sun and clouds to start followed by the blossoming of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, only to wane with the loss of the daytime heating in the evening. I think our best chance will be early afternoon on Friday, but peak heating for both weekend days. We’ll top out in the low to mid-80s during the day before only falling back to near 70° at night.

The same trend looks to continue through at least the first half of next week as well...so keep that rain gear well within reach.

