Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Harlan County High School

Harlan County High School
Harlan County High School(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Public Schools officials said on Facebook that the district is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be at Harlan County High School on Wednesday, July 14 and Wednesday, August 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Vaccines are available for students 12-years-old and older from across the county, including staff members who have not yet been vaccinated.

Students and staff are asked to bring their insurance cards, even though the vaccine is offered at no cost.

In the Facebook post, officials said, “The board does not recommend or require the vaccinations, but has agreed to allow the use of district space to assist students and staff with getting it if they wish to do so.”

Students under the age of 18-years-old must have a parent or guardian’s permission before receiving the shot.

See more from the district below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Victim in fatal Floyd County crash identified
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY
What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave
Perry County woman pleads guilty of embezzling labor union money
Officials say they will give the school "the chance to make this right" before moving forward...
Kentucky Equality Federation threatens lawsuit following alleged acts of discrimination

Latest News

VSP: Driver killed in Lee County after vehicle crashes into mobile home
Pictured: Teresa Wells
Police charge Harlan County woman for assaulting school staff
Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Two men pull another man from burning car in one Kentucky county
WYMT Scattered Showers
Another hot day, cold front brings some late week changes