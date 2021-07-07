COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Harlan County High School

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Public Schools officials said on Facebook that the district is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be at Harlan County High School on Wednesday, July 14 and Wednesday, August 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Vaccines are available for students 12-years-old and older from across the county, including staff members who have not yet been vaccinated.

Students and staff are asked to bring their insurance cards, even though the vaccine is offered at no cost.

In the Facebook post, officials said, “The board does not recommend or require the vaccinations, but has agreed to allow the use of district space to assist students and staff with getting it if they wish to do so.”

Students under the age of 18-years-old must have a parent or guardian’s permission before receiving the shot.

See more from the district below:

