Corbin receives funds for new attraction featuring KFC

By Zak Hawke
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Corbin allocated $50,000 for a new tourist attraction in the latest budget.

Officials from the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission have begun work on the ‘Finger Lickin Musical’.

The show won’t start for another few years, but this idea has been in the works for a while.

Maggy Monhollen, the Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, says the city was approached a few years ago by a playwright interested in creating a musical about the life of Colonel Sanders.

Monhollen says that the musical could be a good tourist attraction in addition to the other fried chicken related monuments in the city. She says the show will be able to make use of The Corbin Arena, and hopefully attract thousands of visitors year. “We feel that this is a production that will bring tourists from all over the world, just like the original KFC does.”

