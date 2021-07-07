Commissioner Quarles joins farm families to launch #MeatMeAtTheTable campaign

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Dr. Ryan Quarles joined the Kentucky Livestock Coalition and commodity organizations to launch a new campaign encouraging consumers to make meat the centerpiece of their meals Wednesday afternoon.

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles along with the Kentucky Livestock Coalition announced that they are actively working to produce a campaign to educate consumers about the nutritious, affordable, and delicious protein options provided by Kentucky farmers.

“The #MeatMeAtTheTable campaign is a positive way to encourage consumers to support Kentucky agriculture,” said Tim White of White Farm. “We appreciate the support of Commissioner Quarles in helping us launch this effort and hope that all Kentuckians will meet our farmers at the table this month.”

Throughout July, customers are encouraged to take photos of themselves grilling Kentucky meat products and share them using the hashtag #MeatMeAtTheTable for a chance to win random prizes from the Livestock Coalition to select participants.

