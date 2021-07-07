Advertisement

Beshear announces creation of new KSP team to investigate sex crime cold cases

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced another step towards giving justice to victims of sexual assault here in Kentucky.

He announced a new $1.5 million grant from the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. The grant will establish a new team of investigators and analysts that will look specifically at cold case sex crimes.

“This initiative will advance our commitment, our combined commitment to providing direct services to victims and survivors of all types of crimes,” Gov. Beshear said.

The group will consist of three investigators and a criminal intelligence analyst.

Kentucky began applying for Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, or SAKI, grants back when Governor Beshear was Attorney General Beshear. At that time, Kentucky had a backlog of more than 3,000 untested sexual assault kits.

Now, the state is one of two in the country that has all of its backlogged kits tested.

Governor Beshear said that the establishment of this new investigative branch of the Kentucky State Police is the next step in using these kits to investigate and prosecute offenders and get justice for victims who thought justice may never come.

“This will help them as they walk their path towards healing and it will hold offenders accountable so that all Kentuckians can experience safety and security in their homes and within their communities,” Gov. Beshear said.

The governor was also joined by a bipartisan panel of lawmakers as he ceremoniously signed House Bill 310 which closes a loophole for those charged with sexual crimes who are unfit to stand trial.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Victim in fatal Floyd County crash identified
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY
What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave
Perry County woman pleads guilty of embezzling labor union money
Officials say they will give the school "the chance to make this right" before moving forward...
Kentucky Equality Federation threatens lawsuit following alleged acts of discrimination

Latest News

Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip
Effort encourages consumers to make Kentucky meat products the center of their meals
Commissioner Quarles joins farm families to launch #MeatMeAtTheTable campaign
Olive Hill Police Department found victim lying in the road with severe injuries caused by...
Kentucky State Police investigates Carter County assault
“Kentucky should not have to follow emissions standards set by California,” said Attorney...
Attorney-General Cameron joins letter to not reinstate California’s waiver to regulate car emission standards
The closure is necessary for the demolition of an overhead bridge on I-75. Detour signs will...
Portion of KY 2041 in Laurel County closed beginning July 9