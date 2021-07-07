Beshear announces creation of new KSP team to investigate sex crime cold cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced another step towards giving justice to victims of sexual assault here in Kentucky.

He announced a new $1.5 million grant from the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. The grant will establish a new team of investigators and analysts that will look specifically at cold case sex crimes.

“This initiative will advance our commitment, our combined commitment to providing direct services to victims and survivors of all types of crimes,” Gov. Beshear said.

The group will consist of three investigators and a criminal intelligence analyst.

Kentucky began applying for Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, or SAKI, grants back when Governor Beshear was Attorney General Beshear. At that time, Kentucky had a backlog of more than 3,000 untested sexual assault kits.

Now, the state is one of two in the country that has all of its backlogged kits tested.

Governor Beshear said that the establishment of this new investigative branch of the Kentucky State Police is the next step in using these kits to investigate and prosecute offenders and get justice for victims who thought justice may never come.

“This will help them as they walk their path towards healing and it will hold offenders accountable so that all Kentuckians can experience safety and security in their homes and within their communities,” Gov. Beshear said.

The governor was also joined by a bipartisan panel of lawmakers as he ceremoniously signed House Bill 310 which closes a loophole for those charged with sexual crimes who are unfit to stand trial.

