Attorney-General Cameron joins letter to not reinstate California’s waiver to regulate car emission standards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a letter urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to not reinstate California’s waiver to regulate new car emission standards.

The Biden Administration proposed that only California should be given a waiver from national carbon emissions standards and allowed to set its own standards. The waiver was designed decades ago to allow California to manage its smog problem. Now, AG Cameron and 16 other AG’s are using the Clean Air Act, which was created under the Trump Administration, that says the national standard for car carbon emissions in all states should all be equal between the years of 2021 to 2026.

“Kentucky should not have to follow emissions standards set by California,” said Attorney General Cameron. “California’s policy priorities are very different than those of the Commonwealth, and California must not be given regulatory control over Kentucky or any other sovereign state.”

While the waiver itself would only apply to the state of California, the concern being raised deals with car manufacturers. Those involved with the lawsuit argue when manufacturers are faced with the idea of making two versions of a vehicle fleet to meet the differing standards, they would instead choose to have all vehicles meet California’s stricter standards instead, regardless of where the car is ultimately shipped to.

The attorney’s general makes it clear they believe any attempt to restore California’s waiver is unconstitutional and causes harm to Kentuckians and residents of the other 49 states by allowing California to exercise power denied to every other state.

Attorney-General Cameron joined the Ohio-led letter alongside Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

