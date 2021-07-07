Another hot day, cold front brings some late week changes

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we head deeper into July, the forecast continues its typical summer pattern with daily rain chances at least for the next seven days.

Today and Tonight

After starting the day fairly dry with some patchy dense fog, I think we see our clouds increase the later into the day we get. Our rain chances, while still staying scattered, will also go up toward the afternoon and evening hours. Just like we’ve seen the first couple of days this week, some of those could be on the stronger side and some could even dump a decent amount of rain if they linger over an area for a while, but no widespread issues are expected. Highs will top out in the upper 80s before the rain hits in many areas.

Chances for showers and storms continue tonight in scattered form. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

A cold front keeps our rain chances around on Thursday and it will drop our temperatures some. I think we’ll be lucky to make it to 80 before dropping into the upper 60s overnight. I don’t think we see a lot of sun tomorrow.

We’re back to a mix of sun and clouds and scattered rain chances on Friday. I think the best chances will be in the morning. Highs try to rebound back to the mid-80s.

For the weekend and beyond, we’re back to our daily heat of the day chances for showers and storms with sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s all the way into the middle of next week.

