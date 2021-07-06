Advertisement

West Virginia’s connection to the 26th Amendment

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The United States celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 26th Amendment which lowered the voting age to 18.

The amendment was officially signed and put into action by President Richard Nixon on July 5, 1971.

West Virginia’s, Jennings Randolph had the idea to lower the voting age when he first served in Congress. He pitched this after President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued an executive order that lowered the draft age.

Roosevelt was not in favor of Randolph’s proposal and it took 29 years for Randolph’s idea to become a reality.

Randolph grew up in Salem, West Virginia and attended Salem College.

Randolph was sworn into Congress in 1933 and served until 1947.

After his time in Congress, he was elected to the Senate in 1958 and served until 1985. Randolph continued to pursue a bill to lower the voting age.

During the Vietnam War news outlets showed young soldiers on the battlefield. This encouraged others to get on board with Randolph’s bill.

It took 100 days to get the bill ratified by 38 states.

