VDH: Lee County becomes last county in Virginia to partially vaccinate 1/3 of population

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Monday that a total of 117,182 people in Southwest Virginia have been fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 9,126,747 total vaccine doses have been administered.

VDH reports 51.2 percent of Virginia’s population has been fully vaccinated. 4,370,235 Virginians have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to VDH.

The VDH COVID-19 Vaccine Summary states 59.3 percent of Virginia’s population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Lee County became the final county in Virginia to vaccinate a third of its population with at least one dose.

Below is a breakdown of vaccination information in the Southwest Virginia counties and independent cities that WYMT covers:

Buchanan County

Vaccine doses administered: 16,153

People with at least 1 dose: 8,771

People fully vaccinated: 7,662

Percent of adult population fully vaccinated: 43.2%

Dickenson County

Vaccine doses administered: 10,690

People with at least 1 dose: 5,996

People fully vaccinated: 5,079

Percent of adult population fully vaccinated: 43%

Lee County

Vaccine doses administered: 14,183

People with at least 1 dose: 7,795

People fully vaccinated: 6,622

Percent of adult population fully vaccinated: 33.9%

Norton

Vaccine doses administered: 3,099

People with at least 1 dose: 1,768

People fully vaccinated: 1,395

Percent of adult population fully vaccinated: 43.3%

Wise County

Vaccine doses administered: 26,604

People with at least 1 dose: 15,052

People fully vaccinated: 12,218

Percent of adult population fully vaccinated: 39.3%

VDH reports an average of 13,747 doses are administered in Virginia each day.

The VDH data does not include vaccines administered through the Federal CDC Pharmacy Partnership.