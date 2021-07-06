Advertisement

VDH: Lee County becomes last county in Virginia to partially vaccinate 1/3 of population

(NBC12)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Monday that a total of 117,182 people in Southwest Virginia have been fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 9,126,747 total vaccine doses have been administered.

VDH reports 51.2 percent of Virginia’s population has been fully vaccinated. 4,370,235 Virginians have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to VDH.

The VDH COVID-19 Vaccine Summary states 59.3 percent of Virginia’s population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Lee County became the final county in Virginia to vaccinate a third of its population with at least one dose.

Below is a breakdown of vaccination information in the Southwest Virginia counties and independent cities that WYMT covers:

Buchanan County

  • Vaccine doses administered: 16,153
  • People with at least 1 dose: 8,771
  • People fully vaccinated: 7,662
  • Percent of adult population fully vaccinated: 43.2%

Dickenson County

  • Vaccine doses administered: 10,690
  • People with at least 1 dose: 5,996
  • People fully vaccinated: 5,079
  • Percent of adult population fully vaccinated: 43%

Lee County

  • Vaccine doses administered: 14,183
  • People with at least 1 dose: 7,795
  • People fully vaccinated: 6,622
  • Percent of adult population fully vaccinated: 33.9%

Norton

  • Vaccine doses administered: 3,099
  • People with at least 1 dose: 1,768
  • People fully vaccinated: 1,395
  • Percent of adult population fully vaccinated: 43.3%

Wise County

  • Vaccine doses administered: 26,604
  • People with at least 1 dose: 15,052
  • People fully vaccinated: 12,218
  • Percent of adult population fully vaccinated: 39.3%

VDH reports an average of 13,747 doses are administered in Virginia each day.

The VDH data does not include vaccines administered through the Federal CDC Pharmacy Partnership.

