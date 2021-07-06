UK OL Darian Kinnard named to PFF’s top college football players list

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Pro Football Focus has named Kentucky offensive lineman Dairan Kinnard to their top 50 college player rankings.

Kinnard, a senior, was listed at 31 on the PFF’s list.

While Kinnard’s pass protection is good, he gets the nod largely because of his impact in the run game. The 6-foot-5, 345-pound right tackle has consistently paved holes for ball carriers over the past two years, generating run-blocking grades of 89.1 in 2019 and 91.9 in 2020. Both marks ended up being among the 10 highest in college football.

Kentucky employed heavy doses of inside zone in that span, and zone concepts just happen to be Kinnard’s bread and butter. No tackle has managed a higher zone run-blocking grade since 2019.