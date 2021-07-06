Advertisement

Three arrested in Knox County during investigation into assault case

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people are facing charges following an investigation into an assault case in Knox County.

Deputies were called to a home on King Town Hill near Bryants Store on Monday to respond to the initial complaint, which we’re told involved a metal pipe. Once there, the investigation led police to a home on Old Prichard Hollow near Barbourville.

At the second home, the deputy saw a man jump out of a window of the home and take off. Police were able to quickly capture the suspect, later identified as Joshua Taylor, 28, of Barbourville.

Once Joshua Taylor was in custody, deputies entered the home and found two others, Mathew Taylor, 40, of Williamsburg and Jennifer Smith, 36, of Rockholds. Police said they spotted a small amount of meth in plain sight and when they searched the home, they found nearly two ounces of suspected meth, a handgun and a rifle.

Joshua Taylor is charged with fleeing or evading police, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest. Mathew Taylor is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Smith is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

All three were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

