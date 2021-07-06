‘This place is magical’: Trooper Island is back on the map

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is offline and back on the island. As Trooper Island celebrates its 56th year of operation, after going virtual last year, troopers from across the commonwealth are working to give the kids in their counties a week to remember.

The annual camp serves the state’s children by offering a place to enjoy summer fun while learning about KSP and the role troopers play in the day-to-day.

“It’s a really humbling place to be because you see kids from all walks of life,” said camp counselor Mitchell Buchanan. “They come in not wanting to do anything. And then we end up getting them here for a little while and then they have a smile on their face and don’t want to leave. You just get really attached to a lot of these kids.”

Kids from more underprivileged areas are invited to learn archery, canoeing, fishing, swimming, and other outdoor hobbies. But a larger lesson is on the agenda. With troopers serving in different roles- helping with classes or literally serving dinner to the campers- the main goal is to show Kentucky’s kids that their law enforcement wants to work with them and for them.

“You know, that’s the first experience. Is: Wow, this is different. And everybody, you know, they want you to be here,” said Trooper Bryan Judd, who was also a former camper.

The camp often sees returning faces as many of the counselors were once campers. Many of the troopers, like Judd and his twin brother, also came in on the boat long before serving in law enforcement was even on their radar.

“That’s the big thing. To know, just because that trooper’s in a uniform, he’s not someone to be afraid of,” said Jonathan Biven, Trooper and Camp Director. “This place is magical. Not only for the children, but for the adults that come in to help out.”

Adults like Judd’s daughter Aleigha who was at the island as a camper and counselor, but now returns as the camp nurse.

“I’ve heard stories from these kids that, like, they’ve experienced more in their 10 years than I have in my whole life,” she said. “So you really just have to treat everyone with kindness, because you don’t know where they come from and you don’t know where they’re going home to at night.”

Those involved say it is all about creating a place that is unlike any other, funded by donations and support from people who want the island to keep growing.

A fundraiser is underway now, as KSP raffles off a 2021 Camaro. You can be a part of that raffle here until August 25. The winner will be announced at the Kentucky State Fair.

