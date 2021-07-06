Summertime shortage: Blood banks struggle to receive donations

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With summer weather comes outdoor activities and with outdoor activities come the risk of accidents.

American Red Cross Executive Director Debbie Ranier says local blood centers are preparing for those risks. So, Red Cross partnered with Floyd County Emergency Management Tuesday to host a blood drive in Prestonsburg.

“Every year, around summertime, we always see, you know, a shortage of blood,” Ranier said. “I just can’t express how important it is to give blood”

With schools out for the summer and the hit from COVID-19 still impacting the blood supply, officials urge everyone to donate if they are able.

If you feel inclined to donate blood, visit the American Red Cross’ website to sign up.

