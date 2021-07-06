Advertisement

Summertime shortage: Blood banks struggle to receive donations

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With summer weather comes outdoor activities and with outdoor activities come the risk of accidents.

American Red Cross Executive Director Debbie Ranier says local blood centers are preparing for those risks. So, Red Cross partnered with Floyd County Emergency Management Tuesday to host a blood drive in Prestonsburg.

“Every year, around summertime, we always see, you know, a shortage of blood,” Ranier said. “I just can’t express how important it is to give blood”

With schools out for the summer and the hit from COVID-19 still impacting the blood supply, officials urge everyone to donate if they are able.

If you feel inclined to donate blood, visit the American Red Cross’ website to sign up.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police investigate single-vehicle fatal crash in Breathitt County
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Man facing several charges following chase, fight with deputy
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
One person injured in car vs. pedestrian incident in Floyd County
What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY

Latest News

Longtime Ky. Senator Tom Buford dies at 72
Longtime Ky. Senator Tom Buford dies at 72
Kentucky education committee discusses critical race theory
Kentucky education committee discusses critical race theory
Blood Drive
Summertime shortage: Blood banks struggle to receive donations
Officials say the man called about a mental health crisis.
Perry County Sheriff Deputy saves man from hanging himself