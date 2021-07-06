Summer heat, daily rain chances continue Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Summer is back as we head through the first full week of July and it doesn’t look to go anywhere anytime soon.

Today and Tonight

Tuesday’s forecast will look very similar to Monday’s. Some valley fog in the morning, a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day and then some scattered showers and storms possible in the heat of the day. Highs will top out around 90 for most.

Tonight, look for clearing skies and muggy conditions. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Chances for scattered showers and storms get a little better on Wednesday and Thursday, but scattered is still the keyword to remember. I do think they could be a little more widespread on Thursday and bring more cloud cover, so that will drop temperatures some. Highs on Wednesday look to stay in the upper 80s before dropping into the low 80s on Thursday.

We keep the scattered chances around to wrap up the work week and into the weekend, with highs heading back toward the 90-degree mark by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.