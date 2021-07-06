Scattered thunderstorms offer relief from summer heat

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few thunderstorms yesterday, we’ll start to see a slow increase in our chances for scattered showers and storms.

Tonight through tomorrow night

A day similar to yesterday continues with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, occasionally broken up by an isolated shower or storm. Not much of a severe threat with these, but you could get some brief gusty winds or heavy rain with anything we do see pop up. Shower chances will diminish heading into the overnight as we fall down to another low in the middle and upper 60s.

We’ll start Wednesday like we’ve started the past few days: with a mix of sun and clouds. This will allow temperatures to soar up to near 90° by the afternoon before a disturbance interacts with our warmth and moisture giving us more scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. We’ll watch those diminish in the evening...but not go away completely as lows once again bottom out near 70°.

Same Ol’ Pattern

This same set up will dominate much of the region for much of the rest of the work week. With a little bit of sunshine in the morning helping to fuel scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Outside of any storms, highs should top out around 85° or so. The ol’ stagnant July pattern has set up and it ain’t moving much!

More of the Same for the Weekend

Even more of the same expected as we head into the weekend with daily chances for scattered showers and storms helping cool us off from daytime highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. And that’s a pattern that look to continue right on into next week. It may not technically be the dog days yet, but Mother Nature is insisting on giving us a preview.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.