Advertisement

Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Central Kentucky man is facing serious charges after police say they found him transporting a large amount of meth into the mountains with a small child in the car.

On Monday, Knox County sheriff’s deputies received a tip about a man, later identified as David Hamblin, 36, from Lexington traveling from that city transporting the drugs to Knox County.

Around 3 p.m., deputies found Hamblin driving on South Main Street in Barbourville. During a traffic stop, police found the four-year-old child, a stolen handgun and more than one pound of suspected meth in the car.

He was arrested and is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and child endangerment.

In addition to the new charges, Hamblin was also wanted in Laurel County on a warrant for additional drug charges.

A family member came to pick the child up from the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police investigate single-vehicle fatal crash in Breathitt County
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Man facing several charges following chase, fight with deputy
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
One person injured in car vs. pedestrian incident in Floyd County
What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave
The explosion happened during the firework show injuring firefighters.
Two firefighters injured during city fireworks display

Latest News

41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials announced that a failed drainage pipe created a large...
KY 746 in Menifee County closed indefinitely
Perry County woman pleads guilty of embezzling labor union money
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Three arrested in Knox County during investigation into assault case