Perry County woman pleads guilty of embezzling labor union money

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Perry County woman pleaded guilty before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of embezzling money from a labor union on Monday, June 28.

According to court documents, Linda Shepherd, 54, was employed as the financial secretary of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 14691, the unions for employees of Appalachian Regional Healthcare from April 2011 to March 2018, in Hazard. According to court documents, Shepherd embezzled a total of $39,491.69 in union funds between May 2011 to March 2018.

“Linda Shepherd used her position as a financial secretary to steal money from a union representing workers in her community,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “In order to enrich herself, she betrayed a trust placed in her and damaged the financial well-being of an organization designed to protect the interests of its members. She is now facing the consequences of her crime.”

As financial secretary, she was responsible for paying the union’s bills and maintaining its financial records. USW policy read that a union officer’s salary is compensated for personal time spent doing union business. “Lost time” is only paid when an officer is approved to miss work to conduct union business. Shepherd admitted to stealing union funds by paying herself for lost time even though she did not lose wages. Shepherd also admitted to using union funds to pay for meals and to pay herself for unapproved services.

“Safeguarding financial integrity in labor unions and combating fraud is a high priority for the U.S. Department of Labor,” said Megan Ireland, District Director, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Labor-Management Standards. “While the vast majority of union officials do their work diligently and without incident, Linda Shepherd betrayed the trust placed in her by the USW membership and embezzled over $39,000 from the USW, while collecting a salary from her employer and the union, at the expense of the USW and its members. OLMS will continue to work with our partners to identify criminal violations and pursue appropriate legal action when someone unlawfully exploits their union position to enrich themselves without regard to the best interests of union members.”

Shepherd is scheduled to be sentenced on November 1. She faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Labor.

