Advertisement

Man bitten by neighbor’s escaped python in toilet

File image
File image(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A man in Austria was bitten by a 1.6-meter (5 1/4-foot) python during an early-morning visit to the toilet at his home on Monday, police said.

The reptile, which apparently escaped from a neighbor’s apartment and may have slithered through the drains, was cleaned and handed back to its owner.

The 65-year-old victim “felt a ‘nip’ in the genital area” shortly after sitting on the toilet at home in Graz just after 6 a.m., according to a statement from police in Styria province. He then looked into the toilet and discovered the albino reticulated python.

The snake apparently had escaped unnoticed from the apartment of the man’s 24-year-old neighbor. It wasn’t immediately possible to figure out how it escaped and how it got into the toilet, but police said it may have made its way through the drains.

A reptile expert was called to retrieve the snake, which was returned to his owner. Police said the younger man kept 11 non-venomous constrictor snakes and a gecko in his apartment, in terrariums and drawers. He faces an investigation on suspicion of causing bodily harm by negligence.

The victim sustained only minor injuries, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police investigate single-vehicle fatal crash in Breathitt County
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Man facing several charges following chase, fight with deputy
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
One person injured in car vs. pedestrian incident in Floyd County
Three arrested for drug trafficking
Three charged with drug trafficking near Kentucky - Tenn. border
Photo Courtesy: Dickenson County, Va. Sheriff's Office Facebook page
39 people arrested in Dickenson County sting operation

Latest News

The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missed plane is parked at Airport...
28 feared dead in plane crash in Russia’s Far East
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Three arrested in Knox County during investigation into assault case
Tango will join “Sesame Street’s” 52nd season as both an animated character and a live-action...
On ‘Sesame Street,’ Elmo gets a puppy (cue adorableness)
On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32