Advertisement

Longtime Ky. Senator Tom Buford dies at 72

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime lawmaker from central Kentucky has passed away.

The Senate Majority Office announced the death of Republican State Senator Tom Buford of Nicholasville. He was 72 years old.

Buford had represented the 22nd District for the past 30 years. That consists of Jessamine, Garrard, Mercer, Washington and part of Fayette County.

WKYT Political Editor Bill Bryant says Buford was well-liked in Frankfort.

“Senator Buford saw a lot of changes in his more than 30 years in the state Senate. Political ones, he was obviously in the minority as a Republican in the 1990s and came to be in the majority. He always managed to work across the aisle and get along with people in both parties,” Bryant said.

In a statement, the Senate Majority Office said Buford’s wit, intellect and zest for life will be missed by all who knew him.

The cause of death is not known yet. Services are still pending.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police investigate single-vehicle fatal crash in Breathitt County
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Man facing several charges following chase, fight with deputy
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
One person injured in car vs. pedestrian incident in Floyd County
What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY

Latest News

Longtime Ky. Senator Tom Buford dies at 72
Longtime Ky. Senator Tom Buford dies at 72
Perry County Sheriff's Deputy rescues man in midst of suicide attempt - 6 p.m.
Perry County Sheriff's Deputy rescues man in midst of suicide attempt - 6 p.m.
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor shares COVID-19 update after holiday weekend, positivity rate increases
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY - 6:00 p.m.
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY - 6:00 p.m.