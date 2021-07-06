Advertisement

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at central Kentucky hotel

By Phil Pendleton and WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Danville.

It happened Tuesday morning at the Super 8 off Highway 150.

According to the Danville Police Department, three officers were responding to a domestic-related call in one of the rooms at the hotel. Police say a suspect had his mother at knifepoint.

Police say the officers tried to resolve the situation peacefully but were unsuccessful. One of the responding officers fired one round, fatally wounding the suspect.

Kentucky State Police is now investigating the shooting.

The three officers have been placed on administrative leave.

The name of the suspect and those of the officers have not yet been released.

