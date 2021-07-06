Advertisement

KY 746 in Menifee County closed indefinitely

Emergency repairs to replace damaged drainage pipe, pavement underway
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials announced that a failed drainage pipe created a large hole that is now making KY 746 impassable in Menifee County. Transportation officials say the road will be closed to traffic indefinitely, until repairs can make the road safe again. Work is already in progress as crews are beginning to replace the pipe.

The location is near the intersection with KY 2071, 0.2 miles north of the Wolfe-Menifee county line.

Transportation officials are warning drivers that there are no marked detours, but they can take the following alternative routes while the road is being repaired:

- KY 2071

- KY 3341

