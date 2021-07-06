‘It was emotional’: Civic organizations, family honor the life of long-time Perry County educator

(WYMT) - Leaders from the Greg and Noreen Wells Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Hazard held a dedication ceremony in memory of Oramious Napier on Tuesday.

Napier died in January 2021 of natural causes while at the Hospice Care Center. He was a teacher and principal for 40 years employed by the Perry County Board of Education.

During that time, he also served as President of the Perry County Farm Bureau Association. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and served on the board of the Perry County Conservation District for 26 years.

These civic organizations came up with the idea to honor his memory and service to Perry County and Eastern Kentucky.

Napier’s son, Ralph Oramious Napier, said his dad lived a full and rich life and that he would have loved this dedication ceremony.

A plaque will be placed at the Hospice Care Center in Hazard to honor his life.

“Oramious was my father and he taught me pretty much everything I know,” said his son, Ralph. “I know he would be smiling down right now.”

