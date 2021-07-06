IRS warns of “Dirty Dozen” scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Internal Revenue Service released its “Dirty Dozen” list of tax scams Tuesday. The list includes scams run by tax promoters who promise victims large tax deductions in exchange for false donations.

The scams range from fake charities to false claims about business credits. Some of the possible scams people might run into are listed in the report:

Syndicated conservation easements

Promoters “game the system” and use inflated appraisals of undeveloped land to gain unwarranted tax deductions.

Abusive micro-captive arrangements

Promoters peddle insurance attributes that often include excessive premiums.

Potentially abusive use of the US-Malta tax treaty

Those using this scam rely on misinterpretations of the U.S. - Malta Income Tax Treaty to get people to contribute to Maltese pension plans with the promise of selling the assets.

Improper claims of business credits

Scammers will use improper claims for research and expiration credits without actually doing the qualified research activities.

Fake charities

Scammers will often capitalize on tragedies and disasters, asking for public donations to fake relief efforts. This type of scam became especially popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, IRS officials say.

Immigrant / Senior fraud

Scammers will call victims threatening jail time, deportation or revocation of a driver’s license. These scammers often pose as members of the IRS and focus mainly on senior citizens and those with limited English speaking skills. The IRS also says that this type of scam has become rarer as of late.

Unemployment insurance fraud

These types of scammers will act in coordination with employers or against employers to get unearned tax benefits from the state and local government. The IRS says these types of scams have long-term consequences for taxpayers.

IRS officials say that the best defensive approach for a possible victim is to use extreme amounts of caution. The IRS warns that if something sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.

A full list of the IRS’s “Dirty Dozen” scams can be found on the IRS website.

