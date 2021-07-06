Advertisement

Governor shares COVID-19 update after holiday weekend, positivity rate increases

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Tuesday, showing an increased positivity rate over the holiday weekend.

The governor announced 87 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 465,913.

13 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger.

198 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 69 in the ICU. 34 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is 2.65%. Gov. Beshear also announced three deaths Tuesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,245.

6,934,126 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,626 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. As of Tuesday, none of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

At least 2,210,297 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Longtime Ky. Senator Tom Buford dies at 72
Perry County Sheriff's Deputy rescues man in midst of suicide attempt - 6 p.m.
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY - 6:00 p.m.
