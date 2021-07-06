Advertisement

FEMA extends federal assistance deadline for Kentuckians impacted by storms

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday Governor Beshear announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) extended the deadline for Kentuckians impacted by severe storms under the Individual Assistance (IA) program to July 23rd.

“We are grateful that FEMA granted this extension because it will allow more Kentuckians to receive much-needed assistance following historic flooding in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “All eligible Kentuckians should take advantage of this service as soon as possible before the new July 23 deadline.”

Homeowners and renters affected by severe flooding in the following 31 counties are eligible and encouraged to register: Anderson, Boyd, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the storms.

You should have the following information ready in order to register:

  • Address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurred;
  • Current mailing address;
  • Current telephone number;
  • Social Security number;
  • Your insurance information;
  • Total household annual income;
  • Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds; and
  • A general description of disaster damage and losses.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police investigate single-vehicle fatal crash in Breathitt County
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Man facing several charges following chase, fight with deputy
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
One person injured in car vs. pedestrian incident in Floyd County
What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY

Latest News

A sign reads, "In Memory of Oramious Napier" at the Greg and Noreen Wells Bluegrass Hospice...
‘It was emotional’: Civic organizations, family honor the life of long-time Perry County educator
Project Lifesaver implemented in Roane County to help at-risk kids.
Project Lifesaver bracelets aim to help at-risk kids
IRS warns of “Dirty Dozen” scams
Fatal crash shuts down traffic at busy Floyd County intersection