Fatal crash shuts down traffic at busy Floyd County intersection

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A fatal crash in Floyd County has shut down two major roadways in the area.

Officials said that a collision at the intersection of Kentucky 680 and Kentucky 122 killed at least one person, with crews currently on scene to clean up the wreck.

Both roadways are currently closed.

This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

