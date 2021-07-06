ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Jhaughanessy Morris
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jhaughanessy Morris is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
Jhaughanessy was a senior at Floyd Central County Central High School and graduated with a 3.98 GPA.
Jhaughanessy will be attending the University of Pennsylvania where she was announced as a 2021 Cooke College Scholar with a prestigious yearly scholarship. Jhaughanessy also volunteered in her local community at God’s Appalachian Partnership.
