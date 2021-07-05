West Virginia Power honors local veterans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Appalachian Power Park was buzzing with baseball fans Sunday evening, looking forward to a night of enjoying America’s pastime while also paying tribute and honoring our local heroes.

Hershel “Woody” Williams, medal of honor recipient, was on-hand to make opening remarks and even throw out the ceremonious first pitch.

Eric Grandon, a disabled Army veteran from Ovapa, West Virginia was selected from more than 400 Farmer Veteran Coalition Fellowship Fund applicants from across the nation to be the next farmer veteran to receive a donated Kubota Sidekick utility vehicle as part of Kubota’s “Geared to Give” program.

Grandon served 20 years in the U.S. Army.

Ovapa U.S. Army Veteran to be Recognized for Military and Community Service, Awarded Kubota Sidekick Utility Vehicle in Special 4th of July Ceremony at Appalachian Power Park. (wsaz)

As the owner of Sugar Bottom Farm, a full-service bee farm where he and his wife sell honey products as well as honeybees, and beekeeping equipment and supplies, the new Kubota Sidekick will help Eric with his mobility limitations to navigate his property and will allow him to transport loads of up to 1,000 pounds.

“Because I received the therapy from it, the bees give me an opportunity to come back to this world and that’s special for disabled veterans,” said Grandon. “So now I work with other veterans so they can get the experience also.”

The “Geared to Give” program, in partnership with the Farmer Veteran Coalition, was designed to provide military veterans with the tools needed to pursue a future in farming.

