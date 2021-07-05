Water parks across the region seeing large crowds after slow 2020 season

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Several waterparks in the region saw a massive increase in business over the Fourth of July Holiday weekend.

SomerSplash Waterpark General Manager Stephen Sims said the attendance Monday alone nearly doubled those recorded through last years entire holiday weekend.

“We had right around 725 people in the park and today we’ve been open almost two hours and we’re close to 1,500. So, our numbers have been like that all season long,” Sims said.

Sims says that increase is felt across the region. “I’ve talked to other water parks within the industry and theme parks and everyone’s attendance has just skyrocketed, just booming, which is wonderful,” Sims said. He added that the increase was difficult for the employees at first; “As the seasons progressed and our crowds have stayed between 1,200-1,500 a day it seems like, they’ve done a wonderful job and they’ve been handling it just as well as anybody could.”

Sims was happy to see people outside enjoying the season, “You see family and friends coming back together, they’ve been apart for almost a year now and so, you’re just catching people or seeing people catchup with each other and just back to normalcy,”

Many patrons agree, some even saying that normalcy could not come sooner. “That is a relief because a lot of people went into depression and other stuff, just being cooped up inside,” Participant Bridgette Staten said.

Sims says for the entire holiday weekend the park saw more than 4,500 people, compared to last year’s total of more than 2,800. It is an increase he hopes stays consistent.

