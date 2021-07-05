Advertisement

Virginia history museum hosts July 4th naturalization ceremony

By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly thirty people from more than 20 countries officially became United States citizens Sunday after a naturalization ceremony at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

The naturalization ceremony took place on the front terrace of the museum in coordination with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The Honorable Roger L. Gregory, chief judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, officiated the ceremony and administered the Oath of Allegiance.

“You have every right to be proud today,” Gregory said. “You join the ranks of millions of naturalized citizens who have past and present helped build this nation. So, we celebrate you, we celebrate your potential and the promise of your journey. This is now your country.”

The 29 men and women who became citizens come from 22 countries including:

  • Bhutan
  • Brazil
  • Cameroon
  • Canada
  • China
  • Colombia
  • Egypt
  • El Salvador
  • Ethiopia
  • France
  • India
  • Kenya
  • South Korea
  • Mexico
  • Nepal
  • Pakistan
  • Panama
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Sudan
  • United Kingdom
  • Venezuela

“Understand, this is now your country,” Gregory said. “It is not determined by how many minutes, hours, or days it has been. There is no such thing as a new American, old American - it’s American citizen. This is your country, and we congratulate you.”

Watch a video of the 10:30 a.m. ceremony here.

