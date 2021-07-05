Advertisement

Va. trooper stops to pick up American flag laying on side of highway

VSP Trooper M.B. LaSage stopped along I-64 Sunday to pick up an American flag laying on the...
VSP Trooper M.B. LaSage stopped along I-64 Sunday to pick up an American flag laying on the ground.(Virginia State Police)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia state trooper showcased his patriotism on the 4th of July.

According to the Virginia State Police Twitter account, Trooper M.B. LeSage was driving on I-64 Sunday near Williamsburg when he came across an American flag laying on the shoulder of the highway.

Footage from a VSP cruiser captured LeSage stopping in the median to pick up the flag and make sure it was honored appropriately on America’s 245th birthday.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!
Billy J. Baker was arrested in Knox County Friday afternoon.
Sheriff’s Department: Knox County man arrested for running fraudulent repair service
Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team has busy 4th of July weekend
Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team has busy 4th of July weekend
Jerry’s was opened in July of 1961 by A.B. and Maxine Pulliam, a couple loyal customers say...
Family-owned Jerry’s Restaurant in Paris celebrates 60th anniversary
Police said this is a complex investigation.
UPDATE: Victims identified in Lexington homicides

Latest News

Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Explosives bring down rest of South Florida collapsed condo
Many people came to enjoy the outdoors after spending a year inside due to the pandemic.
Richmond holds Fourth of July celebration at Lake Reba
Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on...
Cuba evacuates 180,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches
Prestonsburg officials host successful Star City Day
City of Prestonsburg hosts successful Star City Day
Hazard police commissioner named new city manager
Hazard police commissioner named new city manager