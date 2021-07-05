Advertisement

Two firefighters injured during city fireworks display

By WSAZ news Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARTIN, Ky (WSAZ) - Fireworks in the city of Martin were cut short Sunday night after two firefighters were injured during the Independence Day celebration event.

During the Celebration, two members of the Martin Volunteer Fire Department were involved in a minor incident.

The firefighters were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Those transported sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries. Both were evaluated and released to home.

The fire department says the incident was due to several faulty fireworks.

“We want to emphasize the importance of being extremely cautious while handling fireworks. Please know that all necessary safety precautions were taken during this event,” said Martin Fire Chief, Petry William. “We apologize that the fireworks ended early, but the safety of firefighters was in jeopardy.”

