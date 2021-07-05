Advertisement

Staff host re-opening of The Game King

The Game King re-opens
The Game King re-opens(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Staff at The Game King in Corbin officially re-opened Monday after almost one year of being closed.

For more than 15 years, The Game King has been in town as staff say the shop offers the public various collectible items to choose from.

But back in January, owners decided to close the shop due to the pandemic and for remodeling.

Now, the show is back open and Owner Jim Bruso says it’s back and better than ever.

“We have you know stuff that you would find in a big city that you don’t find in a small town. We wanted to bring the big city to Corbin, that’s my biggest thing. We have it all from collectible swords, to collectible toys to now backpacks to all different kinds of items,” he said.

Bruso says to find out more information, people can visit the shop’s Facebook page at “The Game King” or by calling the store at 606-526-1162.

