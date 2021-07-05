RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond holds Fourth of July celebration at Lake Reba

This Fourth of July people in Richmond had a lot to celebrate.

“It feels like a huge relief, like life is getting back to normal, which is really the best feeling honestly,” said Megan Bechard, who attend the event.

The celebration was at Lake Reba Park. Many people came to enjoy the outdoors after spending a year inside due to the pandemic.

“Once the governor announced that he was going to start easing back restrictions, that’s when we felt it was going to be pretty safe for us to really move forward with an in person event,” said Mason Chamblee with the Richmond Parks and Recreation Department.

City officials estimate anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 people attended the event. It was a long-held tradition for some but for others it was a new experience.

Families purchased meals from food trucks, listened to live music, and played games.

“We played hillbilly golf and the boys went fishing,” Bechard said.

Last year people had to watch fireworks inside their vehicles, but this year they got to enjoy them from the lawn.

“They have a great fireworks show here. If we go to one, we come here,” Charity Miller said.

The fireworks show was the city’s first major event since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

