Pool safety tips: Keeping an eye on small children is rule #1

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With many families looking to beat the heat and cool off by the pool, being mindful of some general pool safety tips can save your child’s life.

WBKO News visited the Russell Sims Aquatic Center on Monday and spoke with officials about pool safety tips every parent should know.

Rule number 1, NEVER leave children unattended in OR around a pool.

“Don’t run on the pool deck because it’s wet. And you could slip and fall,” said Ella Clark, assistant manager.

“You need to wear your lifejacket or any other flotation devices. If you’re unsure if you can swim in the water that you’re in,” said head guard, Margaret Gougaherty.

“You need to make sure that you’re drinking plenty of water because it’s really hot out you’re going to sweat a lot. You’re going to get dehydrated really fast. So you have to replenish your water all the time,” said Clark.

“You need to wear lots of sunscreen and reapply often because sunburns are no fun and they hurt really bad,” said Gougaherty.

“Make sure you’re not horse playing. No breath holding games, no jumping on people’s shoulders, and jumping on people in the water because you can hurt someone or hurt you even yourself,” said Gougaherty.

Do not leave your small children and attended because I promise you, they’re gonna get scared, they’re gonna get into water that they shouldn’t be in, it’s going to be a real hot mess for them. And if they’re unattended for too long, that can cause some really bad damage,” said Clark.

