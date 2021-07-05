Advertisement

One person injured in car vs. pedestrian incident in Floyd County

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - An investigation is underway following a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 23 in Floyd County.

Dispatchers tell our sister station WSAZ it happened around 11:30 Sunday night near the red light at Harold.

We’re told one person was taken to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment.

It’s not clear what caused the crash. We do not know the person’s identity or how seriously they were hurt.

