One person injured in car vs. pedestrian incident in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - An investigation is underway following a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 23 in Floyd County.

Dispatchers tell our sister station WSAZ it happened around 11:30 Sunday night near the red light at Harold.

We’re told one person was taken to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment.

It’s not clear what caused the crash. We do not know the person’s identity or how seriously they were hurt.

