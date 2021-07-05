Advertisement

Man facing several charges following chase, fight with deputy

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Knox County man is facing several charges following a dispute this past weekend.

Deputies were called to an attempted break-in at a house on North Highway 11 Friday night.

When police arrived, they were told the suspect in the case, Tip Miller, 34, of Hinkle, had left the scene, but was being followed and tracked by some neighbors on Highway 1304.

Those neighbors along with some other bystanders were able to stop Miller’s motorcycle until the deputy could get there. We’re told Miller tried to take off on the vehicle, but when he realized he would not be able to, started fighting with the responding deputy who was trying to detain him. The deputy fired his taser at Miller, but it did not stop him and he took off into the woods.

Kentucky State Police troopers and an off-duty Knox County deputy showed up to help. They found Miller hiding in a creek and took him into custody without any further incident.

Miller is charged with attempted burglary, fleeing or evading police, DUI, assault on a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic offenses.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

