Laurel County officials report no major issues during holiday weekend, despite increased traffic

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - As they expected, officials in the Laurel County area saw an increase in traffic during the holiday weekend.

However they assure that despite the increase, there wound up being no significant problems on the roads.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office say on the surface it was like a normal weekend, with many practicing safe driving.

“However, I think everybody’s practicing the rules and as a result we’ve not had any major traffic crashes, no fatalities investigated by our agency this holiday weekend so far,” Public Affairs Officer Gilbert Acciardo said.

Acciardo says as you return home from your travels, practice safe driving. Safe driving includes keeping the phones down, wearing your seatbelt, and no driving while under the influence.

