KY restaurants begin to bounce back after lifted restrictions; still face another barrier

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - On June 11, Kentucky’s mask mandate and all capacity limitations lifted, meaning restaurants could return to usual operations after a year of shutdowns and restrictions.

”I haven’t had an issue with anyone saying, ‘Hey this table is too close to me’ or ‘Those people are too close’ and things like that, so I think everybody is kind of feeling a little bit more at ease,” said Cade Mahan, general manager of The Winchester in Ashland.

Mahan says business at The Winchester is up close to 20% pre-pandemic numbers, and he just added 54 more seats to the dining room bringing capacity to usual limits.

“Business is booming and going like crazy,” said Mahan.

John Vorndran, co-owner of The Winchester and Smokin J’s says business at Smokin J’s had dropped to about 20% of what they usually do. Now, it is back to about 80%.

“That’s still that long road of making up all that ground of what you lost. That’s a lot of bills that couldn’t get paid that are now having to get paid,” said Vorndran.

Even though all the restrictions are lifted and business is returning, it’s still not smooth sailing for Mahan and Vorndran, as worker shortages are holding them back.

“We have the business and we have the people but we don’t quite have the staff to handle it,” said Mahan. “Obviously we’re never going to sacrifice the quality but a lot of the time we may have to sacrifice the speed.”

The Winchester is seeing an uptick in applications for servers, but they are still lacking on kitchen staff.

“You rolled along with all the different changes through the pandemic and you’re saying to yourself, ‘Well, we get over this hurdle and we get over this hurdle and you’ve gone along with everything,” said Vorndran. “Then it’s just like, okay they’re going to open back up and we’re going to be done with all these hurdles and then you’ve still got another one.”

Other than staffing shortages, Vorndran says things are running smoothly and people seem more comfortable coming into the restaurants.

With more money beginning to come in, Vorndran says he’s feeling comfortable they will financially come through the pandemic.

