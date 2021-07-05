Kentucky Softball signee Alexia Lacatena qualifies for Olympics

(WYMT) - Kentucky Softball signee Alexia Lacatena was named as a 2020 Tokyo participant on Sunday afternoon as she will represent Team Italy in the Olympics. The Italian National Team was announced by head coach Federico Pizzolini following the team’s successful defense of the European Softball Championships this weekend.

Lacatena, a native of Stanhope, New Jersey, is part of the 2021 Kentucky Softball signing class, which ranked No. 9 in the nation and will enroll at UK this summer as part of the 2022 Kentucky Softball Team. Currently in Italy, Lacatena was part of the Italian team that won the European Championships.

Lacatena played her travelball for Newtown Rock Gold, and Extra Innings Softball ranks her as the No. 37 player in the signing class for 2021. She was 2018 and 2019 First Team All Group 2 All-State.

She joins Brittany Cervantes as the first two Kentucky Wildcats to ever play softball in the Olympic games. Cervantes will be representing Team Mexico.

The full softball schedule for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been released and can be found here. NBC Universal will release its full television schedule later this month.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.