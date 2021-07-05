Hot and humid as scattered storms return for first full week of July

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an absolutely gorgeous holiday weekend, it’s unfortunately back to reality as we head into the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We saw a couple of scattered downpours bubble up this afternoon across parts of the area, and while they look to fade with the setting of the sun, that’s not the last we’ll see of those this week. As for tonight, skies settle back to partly cloudy as we lose the daytime heating. Lows stay mild and muggy, though, in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A carbon copy of today expected tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, continuing into the afternoon where, again, we could see a couple of pop-up storms in the afternoon. Expect another hot and humid affair, with highs again flirting with 90°.

Any shower or storm will look to wane in the evening hours as we settle back to partly cloudy skies as lows once again stick around the 70° mark.

The Rest of the Work Week

That typical summer look and feel greets us once again as we head through the remainder of the week. As our hot and humid conditions linger, daily chances for pop-up scattered showers and storms look to be in the cards heading for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs staying in the mid-to-upper 80s. Rain chances diminish somewhat as a bit more stable air works in for the Friday timeframe. Though, our highs will remain hot and humid in the mid-to-upper 80s.

More of the Same for the Weekend

Hot, humid, occasionally stormy. That about sums up an early look at the weekend forecast with mid-and-upper 80s hanging on and daily chances for afternoon and evening scattered storms.

